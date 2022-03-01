38-Year-Old Knocked Unconscious in NYC Sidewalk Shove, Then Robbed, Dies

A 38-year-old man who was pushed to the ground by a man he happened to be talking to on a Queens street this past Valentine's Day has died of injuries suffered in the bizarre attack, the NYPD said Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Jose Luis Figueroa, of Manhattan, got into a conversation with the suspect at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 132nd Street in Richmond Hill around 8 p.m. Feb. 14.

It's not clear what they had been discussing, but cops say the suspect shoved Figueroa to the pavement, causing him to hit his head and knocking him unconscious.

Cops say the suspect then rifled through the unconscious man's pockets, stealing unspecified personal property before running off. That part was caught on video.

Figueroa died five days after the attack. His case has now been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.