38-Year-Old Woman Found Shot to Death in Staten Island Home - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

38-Year-Old Woman Found Shot to Death in Staten Island Home

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Woman Found Shot and Killed in Staten Island Home: Cops

    A 38-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a Staten Island home early Thursday, according to police. Katherine Creag reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A 38-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a Staten Island home early Thursday, according to police.

    NYPD officers arrived to the scene at home on South Avenue near Arlington Place around midnight after receiving reports of gunshots. Police could not immediately provide details on the victim but neighbors say a family of four lives inside the home.

    One neighbor tells News 4 that a wife, husband and their two sons have lived in the home for at least seven years.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us