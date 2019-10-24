38-Year-Old Woman Found Shot to Death in Staten Island Home

A 38-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a Staten Island home early Thursday, according to police. Katherine Creag reports.

NYPD officers arrived to the scene at home on South Avenue near Arlington Place around midnight after receiving reports of gunshots. Police could not immediately provide details on the victim but neighbors say a family of four lives inside the home.

One neighbor tells News 4 that a wife, husband and their two sons have lived in the home for at least seven years.

No other information was immediately available.