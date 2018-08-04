Woman Drowns After Going Overboard Off Long Island Coast: Police - NBC New York
Woman Drowns After Going Overboard Off Long Island Coast: Police

Published 3 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A 38-year-old woman drowned after she went overboard on a boat off the coast of Long Island

    • Donna Ramirez, of Mt. Sinai, went overboard on a boat about a half a mile from Greene’s Creek Marina in Sayville

    • She was taken to Southside Hospital, where she was pronounced dead

    A 38-year-old woman drowned after she went overboard on a boat off the coast of Long Island, police said.

    Donna Ramirez, of Mt. Sinai, went overboard on a 30-foot 2005 Monterey boat in the Great South Bay, about a half a mile from Greene’s Creek Marina in Sayville, around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

    After Ramirez went overboard, the 37-year-old owner of the boat managed to find her with the help of two other people, brought her back onto the boat and called 911, police said.

    She was taken to Southside Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An investigation is ongoing.

