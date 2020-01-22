37-Year-Old Dies, Woman Critically Hurt in Brooklyn Apartment Fire: NYPD

A 37-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old woman was critically injured in an early morning fire in Brooklyn.

Police say the two were found unconscious and unresponsive in a bedroom of the top-floor apartment on 5th Avenue in Park Slope around 2 a.m. Wednesday. They were both transported to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where the man was pronounced dead.

The woman is in stable but critical condition, according to police.

The fire victims have not been identified and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Nearby residents reported seeing heavy smoke around the area, making them think the fire was coming from inside their own building.

Officials say the apartment's door was shut and the fire was contained to only that unit.

No other information was immediately available.