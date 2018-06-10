A 37-year-old man died and a 25-year-old woman was injured during a double shooting in the Bronx, police said.

Police received a report of a man shot behind 760 E. 183rd St., in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx, around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said.

When officers arrived, they discovered Miguel Aviles, of the Bronx, with several gunshot wounds to his torso and a 25-year-old woman with a graze wound to her left leg, police said.

Both victims were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where Aviles was pronounced dead, the NYPD said. The woman was listed in stable condition.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shootings, and an investigation is ongoing.