365 Days of COVID. What's Next in the Return to Work?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo placed the state on "PAUSE" on March 22, 2020, forcing businesses to shut down and many of us to pivot to working from home.

One year later, NBC New York's new "365 Days of COVID. What's Next?" series explores how the coronavirus has shaped our future in the Big Apple and surrounding areas through conversations with experts and industry professionals.

In this first episode, we sat down with various architects, psychologists and designers to understand what we can expect in a gradual return to offices as companies reimagine workspaces to better the employee experience.