35-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fire at NYCHA Building: NYPD

A 35-year-old woman died in a fire at a NYCHA building in Queens early Saturday, the NYPD said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire at a South Jamaica Houses building on 159th Street in Jamaica around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday found the woman unconscious and unresponsive inside a second-floor apartment, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the NYPD said. Police said she appeared to have died from smoke inhalation. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started. An investigation is ongoing.