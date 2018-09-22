35-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Washington Heights, Police Say - NBC New York
35-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Washington Heights, Police Say

The man had several stab wounds to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in Manhattan on Saturday, police said

    • Police found the man lying on the ground in Washington Heights around 6:43 a.m. with several stab wounds to his torso

    • The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing

    A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in Manhattan on Saturday, police said.

    Police responding to a 911 call found the man lying on the ground at the intersection of West 176th Street and Haven Avenue in Washington Heights around 6:43 a.m., the NYPD said.

    The man had several stab wounds to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    Police are holding the man’s name pending family notification.

    No one had been arrested in connection with the stabbing as of Saturday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing.

