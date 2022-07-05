34-Year-Old Stabbed to Death While Sleeping in Manhattan Park: Cops

Someone apparently stabbed a 34-year-old man to death as he slept in a Manhattan park early Tuesday, authorities say.

NYPD officers responding to a 911 call about a man stabbed near West and Christopher streets around 4:40 a.m. found the victim knifed in the stomach, cops say.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The preliminary investigation found the man had been stabbed as he slept, but it's not clear why he was victimized -- or by whom.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.