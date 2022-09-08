Manhattan

34-Year-Old Stabbed in Gut in Unprovoked Midtown Attack

The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries but is expected to survive the unprovoked attack, which was captured by surveillance cameras

NYPD

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the gut in front of a midtown Manhattan high-rise early Wednesday in what authorities say appears to have been an unprovoked attack.

According to police, the victim was on West 36th Street shortly before 1 a.m. when the stranger walked up and flashed a knife. Then he shoved the weapon into the man's stomach, police said. It didn't appear any words were exchanged.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound on West 36th Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries but is expected to survive.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanCRIME STOPPERSAssaultstabbings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us