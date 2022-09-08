34-Year-Old Stabbed in Gut in Unprovoked Midtown Attack

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the gut in front of a midtown Manhattan high-rise early Wednesday in what authorities say appears to have been an unprovoked attack.

According to police, the victim was on West 36th Street shortly before 1 a.m. when the stranger walked up and flashed a knife. Then he shoved the weapon into the man's stomach, police said. It didn't appear any words were exchanged.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound on West 36th Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries but is expected to survive.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.