At Least 32 People, Including Firefighters, Hurt in Roaring Brooklyn Fire: FDNY - NBC New York
OLY-NY

At Least 32 People, Including Firefighters, Hurt in Roaring Brooklyn Fire: FDNY

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dozens Hurt in Brooklyn Fire: Officials

    At least 31 people were hurt in a fire in Cypress Hills, officials say. (Published 3 hours ago)

    Almost three dozen people were injured after a roaring fire that sent residents out their windows to escape broke out inside an apartment building in Brooklyn, firefighters say.

    Thirty-two people were hurt after the fire broke out just before midnight Sunday night on Euclid Avenue in Cypress Hills. Twenty-seven civilians and two firefighters, suffered minor injuries, according to officials. The other three injured suffered serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

    One woman said she had to go down the fire escape to get to safety. 

    "Someone said 'there’s a fire,' so I looked outside and opened my door and I saw smoke in the hallway," the witness said at the scene.

    Pups, Ducks and Tots: The Most Aww-Inspiring Stories of 2017

    Pups, Ducks and Tots: The Most Aww-Inspiring Stories of 2017
    @pair_up_/@newyorkhouse/Bianca Rosembert

    The blaze started on the first floor of the four-story building. The fire was under control around 12:30 Monday morning. Sixty firefighters battled the flames.

    It wasn’t clear what sparked the blaze.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us