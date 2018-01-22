At least 31 people were hurt in a fire in Cypress Hills, officials say. (Published 3 hours ago)

Almost three dozen people were injured after a roaring fire that sent residents out their windows to escape broke out inside an apartment building in Brooklyn, firefighters say.

Thirty-two people were hurt after the fire broke out just before midnight Sunday night on Euclid Avenue in Cypress Hills. Twenty-seven civilians and two firefighters, suffered minor injuries, according to officials. The other three injured suffered serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

One woman said she had to go down the fire escape to get to safety.

"Someone said 'there’s a fire,' so I looked outside and opened my door and I saw smoke in the hallway," the witness said at the scene.



The blaze started on the first floor of the four-story building. The fire was under control around 12:30 Monday morning. Sixty firefighters battled the flames.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the blaze.