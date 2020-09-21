30-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection With Manhattan Subway Derailment

A 30-year-old Bronx man has been arrested in connection with the Manhattan subway derailment that led to extensive delays and injured three passengers Sunday, the NYPD said.

Demetrius Harvard is charged with reckless endangerment, assault, trespassing and criminal mischief for allegedly throwing construction debris onto the northbound A track at 14th Street shortly after 8 a.m. that morning. Harvard has been under investigation previously for placing a sandbag on the tracks at Fulton Street, according to officials.

In Sunday's case, the train made contact with the debris and the first car derailed. which caused the first car on a subway train to derail upon entering the station.

One of its wheels also scraped several columns that separate the north and southbound tracks at the station, New York City Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg said in a statement.

About 134 passengers were aboard the train at the time of the accident, the MTA confirmed. At least three of those passengers suffered minor injuries but two declined medical transport, the FDNY said.

Extensive delays rippled throughout the city's trains as the subsequent investigation impacted A, C, D, E and F trains that use the 14th Street station.

Officials say an act of vandalism seriously damaged a train car and sent extensive delays rippling through the New York City transit system Sunday. Ida Siegal reports.

Harvard's latest arrest was on Sept. 5, when he was accused of smashing an MTA bus window with a metal barricade.

The latest incident sparked further concerns about safety in the subways and how Harvard was able to get onto the tracks in the first place.

Full service was expected to resume for Monday morning's commute, but there may be residual delays as transit workers continue to inspect several hundred feet of track and columns for damage.