A 30-year-old man has been ordered by a judge to leave his parents' home in Camillus, New York. But he has vowed to appeal the ruling. New York State Supreme Court Judge Donald Greenwood ruled Tuesday afternoon that Michael Rotondo must remove himself. Rotundo told reporters he though the judge had got it wrong, and gave some insight into the awkwardness under their shared roof.

What to Know Christina and Mark Rotondo, of Camillus, New York, spent months trying to get their adult son, Michael, 30, to move out of their home

The eviction process started at the local court and reached the Onondaga County’s top court

State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood ordered him out of the house. On Friday, he finally left.

The 30-year-old man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, just hours before a court-ordered deadline.

Michael Rotondo expressed relief Friday morning as he left his parents' home in Camillus, New York. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that Rotondo left 2 ½ hours before the noon deadline set by a judge last week.

News crews recorded him packing up a pickup truck this week.

Rotondo told the newspaper he called the police because he believed his son's Legos were in the basement and his father wouldn't let him look for them. The father offered to look for specific items and bring them out if he found them.

In the real-life case of "Failure to Launch," Rotondo's parents' were forced to see a judge to get their son out of the house.

In the 2006 Matthew McConaughey romantic comedy, the grown son's parents hire a woman to try to speed their son's exit.



Michael Rotondo told the judge he knew his parents wanted him out of the split-level ranch they share. But he argued that as a family member, he was entitled to six months' more time.

State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood rejected that as outrageous, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported.