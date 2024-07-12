3-year-old killed, younger sister hurt after family struck by car while crossing Harlem street

A 3-year-old boy was killed and his younger sister was hurt after they were struck by a car in Harlem as they were crossing the street with their mother, according to police.

The driver was on West 135th Street and attempting to turn left onto Lenox Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday — just as the family was crossing the street, police said. A mother was with her son, 2-year-old daughter and 4-month-old daughter when the Nissan struck two of the children.

The two older children were struck by the car, while the mother and other child were not hit, police said. The 40-year-old driver immediately stopped and carried the young boy to Harlem Hospital across the street, according to police. The mother carried her 2-year-old to the hospital as well.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The daughter suffered minor injuries and was expected to recover.

The mother, 4-month-old and the driver were not hurt. No charges were immediately filed. An investigation is ongoing.