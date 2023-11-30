3-year-old killed in Queens hit and run, as search for driver continues: Police

A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed along a street in Queens, and police are searching for the hit-and-run driver responsible.

The deadly incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on College Point Boulevard near 41st Avenue in Flushing, according to police.

Two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said an Infiniti was parked in a no standing zone and was pulling forward when it hit the child — then kept going. The car was found abandoned four blocks away from where the child was struck.

Witnesses said the child was in the road when he was struck.

The boy was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The child has been identified and the family notified, sources told NBC New York, but his identity has not been released.