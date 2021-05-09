Shirley

3-Year-Old Boy Killed in Driveway Accident on Long Island

A 3-year-old boy died Saturday after he was struck by pickup truck that was backing out of a driveway on Long Island, Suffolk County Police said.

Kameron Wilson was standing on a street in Shirley when he was hit by the truck at about 10:30 a.m., police said. The driver, Jayson Dulay, and a passenger in the pickup called 911 and performed CPR on the boy, authorities said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Kameron was brought to Long Island Community Hospital and transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he died, police said.

News

NYPD 21 mins ago

Times Square Shooting: Tourist Victim Speaks, Suspect Still at Large

Queens 21 mins ago

Police: Son Confesses to Killing Mother in Her Queens Home

Police did not announce any charges.

Authorities said they impounded the truck for a safety check and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ShirleyLong IslandSuffolk County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us