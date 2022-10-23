Brooklyn

3-Year-Old NYC Boy Critical After Fall Out 2nd Floor Window

News 4

A small boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon after he fell out of a window in Brooklyn, police said.

The 3-year-old fell around 1 p.m. from an apartment building on West End Avenue near Manhattan Beach, NYPD officials said. He reportedly fell out of a second-floor window.

The boy was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

Few additional details were provided, but officials said their preliminary investigation did not suggest criminality.

