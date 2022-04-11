3-Year-Old Boy, Grandmother Killed After Struck by Garbage Truck in Poughkeepsie: Police

A 3-year-old boy and a grandmother were killed after they were struck by a garbage truck at an intersection in New York, according to police.

The boy and the 72-year-old woman were near the intersection of Stanley Street and Mary Avenue in Poughkeepsie just after 1 p.m. Monday when they were hit by a truck from the Royal Carting trash removal service, according to Poughkeepsie Police.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries, and later died, police said. Their identities were not released.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, police said, and it was not clear what caused the crash.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and it was not clear if any criminality was involved.