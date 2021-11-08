CRIME STOPPERS

3 Women Targeted by MetroCard Death Threat Thief in 2 Days in Manhattan: Cops

The three incidents were separate but happened on Wednesday and Thursday last week, authorities said

Police are looking for a person they say threatened to kill three different women if they didn't give up their MetroCards in separate incidents at subway stations on Manhattan's southernmost tip in a two-day span last week, officials say.

The first case in the pattern happened Wednesday, when a stranger approached a 32-year-old woman in the mezzanine of the Whitehall Street N and R subway station around 10:15 a.m. The suspect grabbed the woman and threatened to kill her if she didn't fork over her MetroCard. The woman did. The suspect ran off.

Less than 24 hours later, during Thursday's early morning rush, the same suspect approached a 78-year-old woman in the same area and made the same threat over her MetroCard. Again, the suspect took the woman's MetroCard and fled.

Eight minutes later, he struck again -- targeting a 39-year-old woman at the nearby Rector Street No. 1 train station. He got away with that woman's MetroCard, too.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

