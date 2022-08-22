Bronx

3 Women Robbed Men of Their Clothes on the Street at Knifepoint, Cops Say

robbery suspects photo
NYPD

It's an unusual robbery, even by New York City standards -- cops are looking for three women who robbed two men of their clothes on the street in broad daylight.

The NYPD released limited details of the Aug. 12 incident Sunday night. Around 3:30 p.m. that day, on a Bronx street in the 44th Precinct, the women approached two men, ages 37 and 38.

The women flashed a knife and took some of the mens' clothes before fleeing. (Police did not say what exactly was taken, or even identify the street where it happened.)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

This article tagged under:

Bronx
