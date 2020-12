Police are looking for three suspects they say made anti-gay statements at a 17-year-old girl, then threw cans of food at her, causing a torn ligament in her knee in a Bronx playground earlier this month, authorities say.

The girl was in a playground on Courtlandt Avenue around 9 p.m. Dec. 12 when she was attacked. Police released photos of the three suspects (above).

Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.