3 Trapped in Hudson Valley House Fire Die

Three people died in an overnight Hudson Valley house fire that grew so intense first responders couldn't get in to try to rescue anyone, even though they were told there may be residents trapped inside, authorities said Thursday.

Police first responded to a call on Highland Avenue just before 1 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when they got there.

Neighbors told police the residents could still be inside, but police say officers couldn't enter because of heavy fire conditions. Firefighters immediately began extinguishing the blaze and tried to rescue anyone once they arrived.

The victims' identities have not been released.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 845-782-8644.