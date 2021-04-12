Suffolk County

3 Teens in Stolen Car Lead Suffolk Police in Pursuit After One Waved Gun Near Officers

Three teenagers in a stolen vehicle have been arrested after they led Long Island police officers on a chase, according to authorities.

Three Hempstead officers were standing on the sidewalk on Terrace Avenue on Saturday night when they spotted the teens in a Toyota Camry and heard one gunshot, police said. One of the cops saw that the car's passenger had a gun and they immediately began pursuing the vehicle.

They drove for about five miles to East Meadow and that's when the driver struck two parked cars, according to police. The officers were able to take one 15-year-old boy, one 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old young man into custody. No injuries were reported.

Officers say they found a handgun inside the vehicle that the 15-year-old allegedly used to point "in the direction of Hempstead Police Officers." Investigators also later found that the Toyota was a stolen vehicle.

The youngest teen was charged with three counts of Attempted Murder 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, police said. The other two were charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree.

No other information was immediately available.

