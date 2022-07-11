3 Teens Identified in Deadly Mustang-Splitting NYC Wreck Involving 16-Year-Old Driver

Authorities have identified the three teenage girls killed in a vehicle-obliterating wreck on Staten Island Sunday night, all riding in a Mustang whose driver shouldn't have been behind the wheel.

According to police, the victims who died -- 15-year-old Ashley Rodriguez, and siblings 16-year-old Fernanda and 15-year-old Jesie Gil -- were all passengers in the red Mustang that another 16-year-old was driving when the vehicle and a black SUV collided at Hyland Boulevard and Richard Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

The teen — who investigators say was speeding — survived the crash which split the Mustang in half. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The 16-year-old's uncle said the families are heartbroken, and his nephew suffered critical injuries and will now live knowing three of his friends will never go home.

Transportation officials say Hyland Boulevard has one of the highest crash rates in New York City. A stretch of the road near Richard Avenue is notorious for crashes and is part of a re-design plan months in the making, the commissioner of the Department of Transportation said Monday.

"It should be a stark reminder that speeding and reckless driving have life threatening consequences for all New Yorkers," Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

City officials also recognize there were other factors that played into this crash, including speed and lack of seatbelts.

Driving laws in New York say anyone with a junior learner's permit, which would apply to the driver under age 17, must be accompanied by a guardian or driving instructor between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. unless traveling between work or school.

The 47-year-old man behind the wheel of the black SUV, who is being cited for driving with a suspended license, is expected to survive. Four other passengers riding in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

