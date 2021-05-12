Brooklyn

3 Teens Crashes Stolen Vehicle Into Unmarked Cop Car in Brooklyn: Police

A teenager has been hospitalized in critical condition and two others were injured after they allegedly drove a stolen vehicle into an unmarked police car in East New York, according to police.

The NYPD public safety unit reported that officers were operating in an unmarked vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when they were hit by a Chevy Malibu at Gaston Boulevard and Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn. The teens inside the vehicle, which was reported stolen, then fled before colliding with a box truck several blocks away.

The officers were slightly injured and they were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The teen who was seriously injured in the crash was one of the passengers. The conditions of the other two teens weren't immediately clear.

All three teens are in police custody and charges are pending, police said.

