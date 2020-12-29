3 Suspects in Yonkers Police Chase Get Away After Vehicles Collide on Highway

A police chase in Yonkers ended in a violent crash and a manhunt for several suspects involved.

Police say officers were chasing a white SUV on I-87 around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicles came to a crash below the pedestrian overpass near Hall Place but it's unclear what led up to the accident. Video from the scene shows the police cruiser badly damaged from the back.

The vehicle that police were chasing was also damaged. It had three occupants who fled the scene after the collision, according to preliminary report.

A police sergeant sustained unknown injuries and was treated at the scene, police sources said.

An investigation is ongoing and police are still searching for the suspects who have not been identified.

No other information was immediately available.