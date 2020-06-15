3 Stabbed, 2 Hit by Car in Brooklyn Mayhem: Police

Three people were stabbed and another two were hit by a vehicle during some sort of confrontation in Brooklyn early Monday, authorities say.

Cops were called to the scene on Bleeker Street shortly after 1:15 a.m. All five victims are men and all are expected to survive. They were taken to a hospital.

It's not clear what led to the mayhem, nor was it known which happened first -- the stabbings or the vehicle strikes. It also wasn't immediately clear if police were looking for any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.