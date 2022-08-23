3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight

Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday.

The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.

At 12:30 a.m. in Canarsie, two men got out of a dark-colored sedan at East 84th Street and Avenue K and shot at a 26-year-old victim multiple times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. No one is in custody as of Tuesday morning.

And then at 2 a.m. in Fort Greene, two suspects approached a 19-year-old man in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, when one shot him in the left leg. The suspects fled; the victim is in stable condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

(There was a fourth shooting in the city overnight as well, in Harlem at 2:45 a.m.. An 18-year-old man was shot in the arm after a dispute; he took himself to the hospital and no one is in custody.)

The spate of gun violence comes amid an improvement in the city's overall picture. Shooting incidents, while high in terms of the numbers prior to the pandemic, are actually down 11% this year versus last.