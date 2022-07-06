3 Seen Exiting Car With NJ Plates Wanted for Questioning in Mystery NYC Death

A 51-year-old man found lying on the ground with face and head trauma in the Bronx last month has died, and authorities are looking for three people seen getting out of -- and back into -- a car with New Jersey plates who were at the scene, police say.

The NYPD said Wednesday that the victim in the June 25 case died of his injuries this past Saturday. His name has not been released.

Authorities say officers responding to a 911 call about a robbery in progress on West 230th Street early that June morning found the victim unresponsive. Surveillance footage shows three unidentified men get out of a maroon Kia Optima with New Jersey plate #D19-NWB and proceed to the area where the victim had been standing.

A short time later, the same three men are seen getting back into their car and driving away, police say. The vehicle was last spotted on West 207th Street in Manhattan that same day. The victim's cause of death remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the hunt for his suspected attackers continues. Police released surveillance footage of the trio (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.