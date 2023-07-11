gun violence

3 people shot, including 12-year-old, in the Bronx: NYPD

By Myles Miller

Police investigate shooting at a Bronx intersection.
Police in the Bronx were investigating a triple shooting in the Bronx, where a victim as young as 12 years old was taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement sources said the three people had been shot before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Fordham Manor section of the borough. Officers had the area around East 193rd Street and Morris Avenue cordoned off with crime scene tape.

The 12-year-old boy sent to the hospital was said to have been shot in the leg and was expected to survive, the sources said. It was not immediately clear how badly the other people were injured.

Police had no details on a possible suspect description or what led up to the shooting.

This story is developing.

