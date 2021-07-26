Suffolk County

3 People Rescued Off Long Island After Hours in the Water

Suffolk Police

Three people were rescued early Sunday after spending hours in the waters off Long Island.

Suffolk County police said they received a distress call from a boater at about 2 a.m. Sunday reporting three people missing from the boat.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

County police marine bureau officers located the boat about one mile offshore in Bayport and searched the area along with other officers in a police helicopter.

Local

New York 10 hours ago

Infant Trapped Under Alleged Drunk Driver's Car Rescued by Bystanders, Police

delta variant 12 hours ago

Variants ‘Cause for Concern' as NY Virus Cases Nearly Double in Past Week: Cuomo

The three missing people were located about a mile from the boat, where they had drifted while swimming. They had been in the water about three hours, and only one wore a flotation device, according to police.

The three — identified as 33-year-old Michael Fusco of Patchogue, 28-year-old Toni Arango of North Massapequa and 28-year-old Leo Lopez-Garcia of Huntington Station — were taken ashore and evaluated by the Sayville rescue squad.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyLong IslandBayport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us