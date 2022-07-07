gun violence

3 People Murdered in Cars in 45 Minutes in Another Violent NYC Night

Between 10:56 p.m. and 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, three people in three boroughs were found murdered in cars

NBC Universal, Inc.

Violence wracked New York City again Wednesday night, with three people murdered in three incidents in the space of less than 45 minutes -- all three killed in or around cars, though their deaths were apparently unconnected.

For the year through July 3, NYPD data say murders are actually down 10 percent this year over the same period in 2021, albeit near the highest levels in a decade. But the last few days have brought another surge of bloodshed to the city, with more than two dozen people shot in just the last three days.

The first fatal incident happened at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday at Classon Avenue and Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn. Cops say a Jeep Cherokee stopped at a red light when an unknown gunman pulled up on a bicycle and started firing into the car's passenger side, striking a 37-year-old man in the chest. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he died.

But that was not the only in-car shooting of the night. At 11:37 p.m. police responded to a report of shots fired on Sutphin Boulevard in Queens and found a 32-year-old man in the back seat of a car with gunshots to the neck and chest. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he died. Another man, 28, later came into the same hospital and said he'd been shot in the car as well.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While that was unfolding, there was yet another car-related murder. At 11:39 p.m. in Bronx, cops answered a 911 call at East Gun Hill Road and Seymour Avenue and found a man, 30, inside a car with multiple stab wounds; he died at the scene. Police say he was in a fight with another man, got stabbed, then got in the car and tried to drive off before succumbing.

gun violence 9 hours ago

Woman Walking in Queens Struck by Stray Bullet, After Violent Holiday Weekend in NYC

gun violence Jul 5

Shootings in Over a Dozen US Cities Mar Fourth of July Celebrations

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us