3 People Murdered in Cars in 45 Minutes in Another Violent NYC Night

Violence wracked New York City again Wednesday night, with three people murdered in three incidents in the space of less than 45 minutes -- all three killed in or around cars, though their deaths were apparently unconnected.

For the year through July 3, NYPD data say murders are actually down 10 percent this year over the same period in 2021, albeit near the highest levels in a decade. But the last few days have brought another surge of bloodshed to the city, with more than two dozen people shot in just the last three days.

The first fatal incident happened at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday at Classon Avenue and Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn. Cops say a Jeep Cherokee stopped at a red light when an unknown gunman pulled up on a bicycle and started firing into the car's passenger side, striking a 37-year-old man in the chest. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he died.

But that was not the only in-car shooting of the night. At 11:37 p.m. police responded to a report of shots fired on Sutphin Boulevard in Queens and found a 32-year-old man in the back seat of a car with gunshots to the neck and chest. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he died. Another man, 28, later came into the same hospital and said he'd been shot in the car as well.

While that was unfolding, there was yet another car-related murder. At 11:39 p.m. in Bronx, cops answered a 911 call at East Gun Hill Road and Seymour Avenue and found a man, 30, inside a car with multiple stab wounds; he died at the scene. Police say he was in a fight with another man, got stabbed, then got in the car and tried to drive off before succumbing.