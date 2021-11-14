3 People Killed in Separate Overnight Vehicle Collisions in NYC

Police in New York City say three people died overnight in three separate crashes before the sun rose Sunday morning.

The deadly six-hour period began around 12:40 a.m. when police responded to a 911 call for a crash on Guy R Brewer Boulevard in South Jamaica.

Officers found Terrell Lumpkin with extensive trauma who had been driving a 2013 Infiniti G37. Police say their preliminary investigation shows the 28-year-old Queens man lost control of his vehicle while driving at a high rate of speed.

Lumpkin then struck a wooden pole before crashing into a metal light pole, police said Sunday. A 26-year-old male passenger suffered a head laceration but survived.

Police reported a second fatal collision in Brooklyn, where a woman was struck on the Belt Parkway around 3 a.m.

According to the NYPD, Emma Risper had been traveling westbound and pulled over onto the right shoulder before Exit 6. The 56-year-old stepped out of her vehicle and was struck by an unknown vehicle also traveling westbound.

Police said the driver fled the scene and did not have any description of the driver of vehicle.

The third death was reported around 6 a.m. in Brooklyn's Sheepshead Bay neighborhood. According to the NYPD, an unidentified man was walking near Avenue Z and Ocean Avenue when he was struck by a BMW.

The 26-year-old driver struck the pedestrian while he was trying to cross Ocean Avenue. Police say the driver remained at the scene. No criminal charges were announced.

EMS rushed the pedestrian to Coney Island Hospital where he ultimately died.