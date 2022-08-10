3 People, Including Mom Pushing Toddler in Stroller, Struck by Car Fleeing Police in Queens

A car struck three people, including a toddler, in Queens as the driver attempted to flee from officers who had pulled the vehicle over, police said.

The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday afternoon near Wyckoff Avenue and George Street in Ridgewood, according to police. As the officers approached the car, the diver accelerated quickly, abruptly taking off from the scene.

While driving away, the car struck three people, including a mother pushing her 2-year-old child in a stroller, police said. Both the mother and child were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A 35-year-old man was also hit by the car, and was taken to Wyckoff Hospital with minor injuries as well.

The vehicle did not stop and sped away from the scene. The two officers did not pursue the vehicle, choosing to attend to the victims instead.

The car was later recovered in Bushwick, but without the driver. No arrests have yet been made.

An investigation is ongoing.