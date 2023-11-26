Bronx

3 people, including 5-year-old boy, found dead inside Bronx apartment

By Ida Siegal and Myles Miller

Three people, a man, woman and 5-year-old boy, were found dead in a gruesome discovery at their Bronx apartment on Sunday, according to police.

The NYPD said they received a call about someone injured inside the apartment building near East 136th Street in the Mott Haven section of the borough.

When cops arrived, police said they found a man stabbed in the hallway. Upstairs in the apartment, officers discovered a woman and a child, both unresponsive.

A woman who apparently found the man around 6:30 a.m. lying in the first floor hallway of the building and called 911. Police said the man had a laceration to his torso.

“I saw blood all over the place and it was just horrible. I didn’t even know that there was another part of the family. It was just terrible," she told News 4.

Neighbors say the three victims are a quiet family, but kind, living together in the apartment. They often go to the bodega downstairs.

“I see her every morning with her son and the guy -- he came in the morning to take the coffee. They was very nice people, very nice kid and the lady was very nice,” bodega owner Dahan Ali said.

The NYPD has not released the names of those found dead Sunday morning. The city's medical examiner will determine their cause of death.

No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing.

