3 People, Including 2 Teens, Shot in Brooklyn Early Sunday

A dispute left three people shot in a car; no one is in custody

An adult and two teenagers were shot in a car in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said, and two are in critical condition.

The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dumont Avenue and Drew Street in the East New York section.

Police say there was a dispute of some kind and then shots rang out, hitting the 35-year-old driver and two passengers, ages 16 and 17.

One was shot in the back of the head, another in the arm and a third was grazed in the face. All three are at Brookdale Hospital, two in critical condition and one stable; police were not immediately able to identify which was which.

No one is in custody and authorities did not have a suspect either as of mid-morning Sunday.

Through last Sunday, shooting incidents in New York City are up 16% this year versus the same period in 2021. In the wake of two NYPD cops being shot Friday, one fatally, and five cops in total being shot just this year, Mayor Eric Adams vowed this weekend to soon unveil a "blueprint for safety" to reduce gun violence in the city.

