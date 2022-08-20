3 Pedestrians Critically Hurt in Out-of-Control Queens Crash Overnight: Cops

A driver lost control of his car, slamming into a trio of pedestrians in a Queens neighborhood overnight and sending each to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The 23-year-old driver behind the wheel of a BMW Hatchback struck the pedestrians in Jackson Heights early Saturday morning before crashing into a pole.

The mangled car and a trail of blood were left at the scene on 86th Street and Northern Boulevard after the crash around 4:20 a.m.

Police said the driver lost control of the car before hopping a sidewalk and hitting the three men, ages 25, 28 and 32. All three were rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where they were listed in critical condition, NYPD officials said.

The driver of the crash, who remained at the scene, was arrested on DWI charges.