St. Albans

3 NYPD Officers Hurt After Car Smashes Into Their Vehicle in Queens: Police

NBC New York

Three NYPD officers were injured after a car smashed into their vehicle during a stop on a Queens street, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard in St. Albans, according to police. The officers went to stop the car, believing it had been stolen, when the suspects hit the gas and tried to speed away.

But instead, the car collided with the police vehicle. The officers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Two of the three suspects in the other car were arrested. Police were still searching for a third person.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

St. AlbansNYPDQueens
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us