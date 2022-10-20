3 NYPD Officers Hurt After Car Smashes Into Their Vehicle in Queens: Police

Three NYPD officers were injured after a car smashed into their vehicle during a stop on a Queens street, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard in St. Albans, according to police. The officers went to stop the car, believing it had been stolen, when the suspects hit the gas and tried to speed away.

But instead, the car collided with the police vehicle. The officers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Two of the three suspects in the other car were arrested. Police were still searching for a third person.