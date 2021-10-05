3 Minors Reported Missing in One Day on Long Island: Police

Three young people were reported missing in one day on Long Island, according to police.

In Nassau County, the missing persons investigative team said a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl went missing after they left home on Monday morning.

Jonathan Romero was last seen riding his bicycle on Broadway in New Cassel around 9 a.m., police said, and it's unclear where he was headed. He's described as 5’6” tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

In Inwood, police said 15-year-old Jennifer Hernandez was last seen wearing jeans and a black shirt as she left her home on Doughty Boulevard. She's described as 5’ tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the missing teens is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

In neighboring Suffolk County, police say 12-year-old Baaba Crayner was also reported missing Monday. She left her home on Conerty Street in Brentwood around 5 p.m. and her family reported her missing nearly 6 hours later.

Crayner was last seen wearing a pink sweater, grey pants and black sandals, police said. She was carrying a purple and black backpack and described as 4 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or 911.