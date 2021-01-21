3 Million-Buck Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ; Lone Jackpot Winner Sold in Maryland

New Jersey is on a lucky streak -- at least as far as the lottery is concerned.

Three $1 million second-tier prize Powerball tickets were sold in the Garden State Wednesday. They matched all five of the five white balls. One single ticket won the mind-boggling $731.1 million jackpot; that was sold in Maryland's Allegany County, state lottery officials said.

New Jersey's three million-dollar Powerball tickets were sold in Middlesex, Gloucester and Camden counties at an Exxon on Route 1, a Wawa in Woodbury Heights and a 7-Eleven in Haddonfield, respectively.

Six tickets earned $50,000 third-tier prize money; one of those was bought with Power Play, which tripled the winnings. Those tickets were sold in Middlesex, Atlantic, Bergen, Camden, Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Earlier this week, two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each were sold in the Garden State -- for the second time in less than a week.

Wednesday night's winning Powerball numbers were 40, 53, 60, 68 and 69. The red Powerball number was 22.

The $731.1 million jackpot was the fourth-largest Powerball prize ever, and it came only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which has ballooned to $970 million ahead of Friday night's drawing at 11 p.m.

It was the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

No one had won either of the jackpots since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months. Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of winning — 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and 1 in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.