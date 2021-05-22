3 Men Recovered From NYC Creek After Car Plunges Into Water: FDNY

Three people were pronounced dead early Saturday morning in Queens after a car left the road and crashed into a nearby creek, police and fire officials said.

The car reportedly left the road and traveled down a hill before crashing into Newtown Creek in Long Island City around 4:45 a.m., FDNY officials said. Investigators are still working to determine what rate of speed the car was traveling at the time of the crash and what caused it to leave the roadway.

Rescue divers from the FDNY were quickly dispatched and were able to pull the vehicle's three passengers from the water.

"Looks like a car was flying down, hit a ramp at the end of the street, went into the water," FDNY Deputy Chief Fred Mallett said.

"FD units were on scene in about five minutes, within 10 minutes after that we had divers in the waters, and approximately 10 minutes after that we recovered two victims and pulled them out of the water," Mallett continued.

The three men pulled from the water were taken to nearby hospitals where they were pronounced dead. Further details of the victims, including their names, have not yet been released.

The car was still submerged several hours later, waiting for NYPD crews to arrive and pull the wreckage from the water.