Crime and Courts

3 Killed in Separate Stabbings in New York City

Three people were fatally stabbed in separate incidents Sunday in New York City, police said.

Deidre Borders, 56, was found dead in her Staten Island bedroom around 11:45 a.m. with multiple stab wounds.

A man, 23, was stabbed in the abdomen, back and neck just after 6 p.m. during a reported assault in the East New York section of Brooklyn, police said.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Coronavirus 4 hours ago

NY Frontline COVID-19 Victims Guaranteed Death Benefits; U.S. Nears 100K Deaths

Memorial Day 9 hours ago

New York Marks ‘Especially Poignant’ Memorial Day Amid Virus

The man, whose name has not been made public, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Another man, 37, was found with multiple stab wounds a few blocks from the Fordham University campus in the Bronx.

His name has not been released. A 29-year-old man was taken into custody.

No arrests have been made in the other killings.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew York CityBrooklynStaten IslandThe Bronx
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us