3 Kids, Adult Hurt in Long Island Boiler Blast; House Condemned Due to Damage

Three children and one adult who were renting the lower part of a house on Long Island were hurt when an apparently "overpressurized" boiler blew early Friday, fire officials said.

One of the three kids was taken to a hospital after the reported blast on Expressway Drive North in Medford around 6:30 a.m., but that child was expected to be OK. The other three victims were said to have suffered minor injuries.

The home suffered severe structural damage and has been condemned.

A joint investigation by the Brookhaven Town Fire Marshal's Office and the Suffolk County Police Arson Squad is ongoing. No other details were immediately available.