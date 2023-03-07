Lower Manhattan

3 Hurt in Lower Manhattan Wall Collapse: FDNY

By NBC New York Staff

Police Lights Generic NBC4_18

Three people were hurt -- one of them critically -- following a wall collapse in Lower Manhattan Tuesday, the FDNY said.

According to the FDNY, the collapse took place in the rear of a 3-story unoccupied building under demolition on Lafayette Street.

One of the people hurt was transported to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition, while the other two suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY.

Additional information was not immediately available at this time.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Lower ManhattanFDNYwall collapse
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us