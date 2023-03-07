3 Hurt in Lower Manhattan Wall Collapse: FDNY

Three people were hurt -- one of them critically -- following a wall collapse in Lower Manhattan Tuesday, the FDNY said.

According to the FDNY, the collapse took place in the rear of a 3-story unoccupied building under demolition on Lafayette Street.

One of the people hurt was transported to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition, while the other two suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY.

Additional information was not immediately available at this time.