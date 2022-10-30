3 Hospitalized After Shooting at Busy NYC Intersection: Police

A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon.

The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.

Police had the area cordoned off with crime scene tape at 91st Avenue and Sutphin Blvd, butting up against an entrance to the E/J/Z line stop.

The circumstances of what led up to the reported violence are not yet known, but FDNY officials were able to confirm three people were transported to Jamaica Hospital shortly before 2 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NYPD officials said the victims, a 24-year-old man, 29-year-old man, and 21-year-old woman, were expected to recover.

Photos from the scene show damaged displays and products scattered across the floor of the deli behind the police tape.

Investigators were looking for a man last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue Adidas pants and a face mask, police said.