3 Found Dead at New York City Hotel Used for Quarantine

Three men were found dead at a hotel used to quarantine recovering patients, those experiencing homelessness, and health care workers

Three men quarantined at a hotel in New York City died over the weekend, a law enforcement source says.

The men - ages 42, 64 and 70 - were staying at the Hilton Garden Inn South in Times Square, the source says.

It is not clear if any of the victims had COVID-19 or their manner of death. Two of the men died Saturday, the source says, and the third passed away Sunday morning.

New York City officials have said in past weeks that they were placing recovering patients, the homeless and health care workers into vacant hotels.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday talked about the ramping up of 11,000 "more hotel rooms to use for quarantining those who live in overcrowded, multigenerational households."

NBC New York reached out to the mayor's office for comment but did not hear back as of Sunday.

