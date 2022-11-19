New Jersey

3 Dead, Several Injured in New Jersey House Fire

By NBC New York Staff

News 4

A fatal fire claimed at least three lives in New Jersey at a family home in Clifton late Friday.

Authorities said the fire started around 7:30 p.m. at a residence on Ladwick Lane. Emergency responders rushed to the house but three people were lost in the fire.

The victims were Steven Warga, 65, Elaine Warga, 71, and Helen Popovich, 95, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said. A fourth person was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Three firefighters and a police officer were also transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the fire response.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyfireClifton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us