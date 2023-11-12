3 dead, more than a dozen injured after fire guts Brooklyn brownstone

Three people died and more than a dozen were injured early Sunday morning following a fire at a 3-story residential building in Brooklyn, FDNY officials said.

Responding crews found the Crown Heights building on Albany Avenue fully engulfed upon arrival around 5 a.m., FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito said. All three floors of the residence had “heavy fire,” he said.

Once firefighters had the situation under control and all patients had been transported to a hospital or treated at the scene, the total number of people injured stood at 17.

The “very difficult, dangerous fire operation,” necessitated additional firefighting crews and resources. Esposito said a 3-alarm response was triggered.

Firefighters clearing the building pulled three adults who’d sustained critical injuries during the fire, according to the FDNY. They were all rushed to a nearby hospital.

Hours later, NYPD officials confirmed that three patients, two 35-year-old men and a 63-year-old woman, had died.

At least six of the people injured were inside the building. Esposito said the remaining injuries came from those in adjoining buildings.

“It’s a very dangerous operation for our firefighters,” the chief said. “While we are trying to extinguish the fire, they’re doing searches on the floor with the heavy fire and above that.”

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.