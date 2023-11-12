Brooklyn

3 dead, more than a dozen injured after fire guts Brooklyn brownstone

By Brian Price

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people died and more than a dozen were injured early Sunday morning following a fire at a 3-story residential building in Brooklyn, FDNY officials said.

Responding crews found the Crown Heights building on Albany Avenue fully engulfed upon arrival around 5 a.m., FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito said. All three floors of the residence had “heavy fire,” he said.

Once firefighters had the situation under control and all patients had been transported to a hospital or treated at the scene, the total number of people injured stood at 17.

The “very difficult, dangerous fire operation,” necessitated additional firefighting crews and resources. Esposito said a 3-alarm response was triggered.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Firefighters clearing the building pulled three adults who’d sustained critical injuries during the fire, according to the FDNY. They were all rushed to a nearby hospital.

Hours later, NYPD officials confirmed that three patients, two 35-year-old men and a 63-year-old woman, had died.

At least six of the people injured were inside the building. Esposito said the remaining injuries came from those in adjoining buildings.

News

Israel-Hamas War 12 hours ago

Netanyahu rejects growing global calls for a cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas with ‘full force'

New York City 15 hours ago

Police respond to reports of bomb threats at multiple Jewish sites in NYC

“It’s a very dangerous operation for our firefighters,” the chief said. “While we are trying to extinguish the fire, they’re doing searches on the floor with the heavy fire and above that.”

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynFDNYCrown Heights
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us