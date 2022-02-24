CRIME STOPPERS

3 Chuck Computer Monitor, Counter Stuff at Manhattan Clerk's Head in Wild Attack

They also threw counter items at the 28-year-old employee before running off with eight packs of stolen cigarettes, police say

NYPD

Cops are looking for three people who refused to pay a clerk at a store near the World Trade Center, then threw a computer monitor at his head, among other items, before stealing about eight packs of cigarettes and running off, authorities say.

The chaos unfolded last week, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, around 11:30 p.m. at a shop on John Street. Police say the victim was working behind the counter when the three suspects walked in, demanded merchandise and refused to pay for it.

That's when they started to throw anything they could find at him, authorities say.

The suspects were last seen running eastbound on John Street. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Police released surveillance video of the attackers (above). Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

