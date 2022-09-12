3 Young Children Found Unconscious on Brooklyn Beach; Woman in Custody

Three young children were found unconscious on the shoreline in Brooklyn and taken to a hospital in critical condition, while a woman believed to be their mother, who was discovered shoeless on the boardwalk about 2 miles away, has been taken into custody, authorities said Monday.

According to the NYPD, a concerned family member called police around 3:15 a.m. after the woman was found in what they described as a disturbed state on the boardwalk near Brighton 6th Street.

The children -- 3-month-old and 7-year-old boys and a 4-year-old girl -- were found on the sand on Brighton Beach near West 35th Street a short time later. Police say they had no outward signs of trauma.

All of them were taken to Coney Island Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they are questioning the woman. They're looking into whether the children were in the water before they were found on the shore.

No other details were immediately available.